BRIEF-NSN says conversion of 13th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 900 million won worth of its 13th series convertible bonds have been converted into 256,189 shares of the co, at 3,513 won/share
May 11 Pci-suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from May 12 pending regulatory review of its asset acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rG0PjM
TOKYO, May 18 Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would invest up to $1 billion in SoftBank Group's planned $100 billion Vision fund and that it aims to tap advanced technologies through the investment.