** Indian banking stocks rise, with the S&P BSE Bankex index jumping nearly 1 pct

** India's upper house of parliament passed a new bankruptcy code on Wednesday

** Code to address bank debts and improve ease of doing business in India

** Bankex index has the highest weightage on benchmark BSE index, which is up 0.5 pct

** State Bank of India up 1.1 pct, ICICI Bank gains 2.5 pct, while Punjab National Bank rises 0.7 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)