** Asian Paints gains as much as 2.2 pct to a
record high of 928 rupees
** January-March results out on Wednesday "yet another
stellar show on volumes and margins", Emkay says
** Adds drivers well in place for sustaining healthy
double-digit volume growth on the back of pay commission hike,
normal monsoon and sustained traction in smaller cities
** Brokerage retains "Buy" rating with a PT of 950 rupees as
the recent run-up leaves limited room for upside
** Asian Paints shares up 5 pct so far in May, and up 30 pct
from its June 2015 lows
