** Asian Paints gains as much as 2.2 pct to a record high of 928 rupees

** January-March results out on Wednesday "yet another stellar show on volumes and margins", Emkay says

** Adds drivers well in place for sustaining healthy double-digit volume growth on the back of pay commission hike, normal monsoon and sustained traction in smaller cities

** Brokerage retains "Buy" rating with a PT of 950 rupees as the recent run-up leaves limited room for upside

** Asian Paints shares up 5 pct so far in May, and up 30 pct from its June 2015 lows (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)