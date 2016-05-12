** Apollo Tyres Ltd falls as much as 3.2 pct to its lowest since Feb 12

** March-quarter consol net profit down about 20 pct

** Profit hurt by a slowdown in the truck and bus radial division and competition from cheaper Chinese imports

** UBS says it expects no domestic revenue growth in FY17 for Apollo, sees downside risk to margins

** Raw material costs rising, expect limited recovery in EU margins - UBS

** Brokerage cuts price target to 180 rupees from 200 rupees, maintains "neutral" rating (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)