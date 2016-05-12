BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
** Apollo Tyres Ltd falls as much as 3.2 pct to its lowest since Feb 12
** March-quarter consol net profit down about 20 pct
** Profit hurt by a slowdown in the truck and bus radial division and competition from cheaper Chinese imports
** UBS says it expects no domestic revenue growth in FY17 for Apollo, sees downside risk to margins
** Raw material costs rising, expect limited recovery in EU margins - UBS
** Brokerage cuts price target to 180 rupees from 200 rupees, maintains "neutral" rating (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.