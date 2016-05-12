BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 12 Toshiba Corp :
* Toshiba says South Korea unit Toshiba Samsung Storage Technology seeking protection from creditors Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.