NEXON Co.,Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 57.50 51.97 94.97 - 97.77
(+10.6 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+0.3 - +3.3 pct)
Operating 3.70 22.22 15.20 - 17.59
(-83.3 pct) (+4.9 pct) (-54.7 - -47.6 pct)
Pretax loss 2.01 24.68 10.39 - 12.78
(+13.4 pct) (-72.8 - -66.6 pct)
Net loss 6.27 18.54 4.05 - 6.07
(+14.8 pct) (-87.2 - -80.8 pct)
EPS Basic loss 14.43 yen 43.05 yen 9.32 yen - 13.96 yen
EPS Diluted loss 14.43 yen 41.96 yen
Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
