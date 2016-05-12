May 12 SHAANXI BROADCAST & TV NETWORK
INTERMEDIARY (GROUP) CO.,LTD. :
* Says it signs large data center and wisdom city
construction project agreement with Hancheng City People's
government on May 11
* The co will provide services to the government, with a
period of 9 years and annual fee of 37.3 million yuan
* The service will mainly including top layer design, wisdom
city hall, wisdom city command center, IT infrastructure
facilities, big data center computer room planning and
construction service etc.
* The government will provide standby engine room as
off-site data backup for free of charge
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kOYGn
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)