(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)-
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 214.10 167.89 250.00 - 270.00
(+27.5 pct) (+8.3 pct) (+16.8 - +26.1 pct)
Operating 26.02 16.43 27.00 - 33.00
(+58.4 pct) (+55.8 pct) (+3.8 - +26.8 pct)
Recurring 25.32 16.98 27.00 - 33.00
(+49.1 pct) (+35.5 pct) (+6.6 - +30.3 pct)
Net
Net 19.88 9.83 17.00 - 21.00
(+102.3 pct) (+49.0 pct) (-14.5 - +5.6 pct)
EPS 163.04 yen 84.34 yen 139.39 yen - 172.19 yen
EPS Diluted 162.72 yen 84.20 yen
Ann Div 48.00 yen 30.00 yen 41.00 yen - 51.00 yen
-Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 Div 38.00 yen 20.00 yen 31.00 yen - 41.00 yen
NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T