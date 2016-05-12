BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
* Expects 2016 sales to rise 10-15 percent to new record, CEO Adirek Sripratak says
* Plans to invest 50 billion baht ($1.42 billion) during 2016-2020 on business expansion Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.2400 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.