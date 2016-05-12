BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 600 million yuan ($92.15 million) from 850 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TAING5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5112 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.