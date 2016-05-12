Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($184.22 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23JK1nN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5138 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.