Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Everyday Network Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 13 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rHwtgB
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.