BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32200 ICS-201(B22mm) 32700 ICS-102(B22mm) 19800 ICS-103(23mm) 26200 ICS-104(24mm) 30600 ICS-202(26mm) 34400 ICS-105(26mm) 28900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(27mm) 35300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30100 ICS-105MMA(27) 33000 ICS-105PHR(28) 35800 ICS-105(28mm) 34100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34100 ICS-105(29mm) 34900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34800 ICS-105(30mm) 36000 ICS-105(31mm) 37100 ICS-106(32mm) 38000 ICS-107(34mm) 49500
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.