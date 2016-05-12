May 12 (Reuters) -
* Foxconn founder Gou issues open letter to Sharp staff
after Sharp issues earnings, names new CEO
* Sharp financial results "sub-par" - Foxconn's Gou in
letter to Sharp staff
* Need to reduce Sharp workforce after "close review" -
Foxconn's Gou to Sharp staff
* Level of inefficiency throughout Sharp operations means
turnaround only if costs are reduced - Foxconn's Gou
* Will handle staff cuts "responsibly and sensitively" -
Foxconn's Gou
* Wages, year-end bonus levels to return to original levels
from May 2016, no more wage cuts - Foxconn's Gou
* Foxconn's Gou to personally guarantee credit for preferred
stock buy-backs - Foxconn letter
