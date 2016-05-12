May 12 (Reuters) -

* Foxconn founder Gou issues open letter to Sharp staff after Sharp issues earnings, names new CEO

* Sharp financial results "sub-par" - Foxconn's Gou in letter to Sharp staff

* Need to reduce Sharp workforce after "close review" - Foxconn's Gou to Sharp staff

* Level of inefficiency throughout Sharp operations means turnaround only if costs are reduced - Foxconn's Gou

* Will handle staff cuts "responsibly and sensitively" - Foxconn's Gou

* Wages, year-end bonus levels to return to original levels from May 2016, no more wage cuts - Foxconn's Gou

* Foxconn's Gou to personally guarantee credit for preferred stock buy-backs - Foxconn letter