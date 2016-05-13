BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories falls as much as 2.9 pct
** India's second largest drugmaker on Thursday posted a near 86 pct slump in March-quarter profit
** Sees more challenges in U.S. business citing regulatory woes and fewer new drug approvals
** Deutsche Bank cuts its sales and EPS forecast by about 3 pct for FY17 and FY18, citing increased competition on the U.S. business
** Cuts price target to 2,676 rupees from 2,748 rupees; keeps "sell" rating (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
