** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories falls as much as 2.9 pct

** India's second largest drugmaker on Thursday posted a near 86 pct slump in March-quarter profit

** Sees more challenges in U.S. business citing regulatory woes and fewer new drug approvals

** Deutsche Bank cuts its sales and EPS forecast by about 3 pct for FY17 and FY18, citing increased competition on the U.S. business

** Cuts price target to 2,676 rupees from 2,748 rupees; keeps "sell" rating (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)