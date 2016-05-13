** Eicher Motors shares fall as much as 7 pct to their lowest since March 29

** Promoters sold 1.14 mln shares, or 4.2 pct stake, for 21 bln rupees ($314.68 mln) - co statement

** Sale via two block deals at an average price of 18,651 rupees, or 5.6 pct below Thursday's closing price, traders say

** Following the sale, promoters stake at 50.67 pct ($1 = 66.7350 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)