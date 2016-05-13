BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of textile-to-cement conglomerate Grasim Industries Ltd may correct after rising 26 pct in past three months, technicals suggest
** RSI shows a bearish divergence -- as the stock formed a higher high while the RSI formed a lower high, indicating lower upside momentum (tmsnrt.rs/1sje62n)
** Trend intensity indicator on downward trend, which suggests uptrend is losing steam
** MACD below the signal line, which is bearish
** Broader NSE index gained 13 pct in past 3 months
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade