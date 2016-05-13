(Corrects to say main reason for share price weakness: Eutelsat
** Inmarsat -c.3% & top FTSE 100 loser
** Peer Eutelsat cuts outlook, sending its shares
-27%
** Taken from Fri's low, Inmarsat has lost c.780 mln stg of
its market cap since May 4, day before it cut FY revs guidance,
citing tough trading environment & weakening demand
** Citi this week lowers its 2016-2018 rev, excl Ligado,
forecast by 5-6% ($1.298 bln-$1.499 bln)
** Says co's new FY rev target still looks challenging (new
target: revs, excl Ligado, of $1.175 bln-$1.250 bln)
** At least 4 other brokerages have trimmed their TPs on the
stock after results
** Stock down 30% YTD vs c.2% for broader index