BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 (Reuters) Dentas Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year Year Year ended Mar 31, 2016 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 864 mln 823 mln 1.37 (+5.0 pct) (+49.8 pct) (+59.1 pct) Operating loss 166 mln loss 50 mln 8 mln Recurring loss 141 mln loss 8 mln 14 mln Net loss 144 mln loss 10 mln 13 mln EPS loss 591.10 yen loss 65.81 yen 46.97 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 div -Q4 div nil nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6174.T
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.