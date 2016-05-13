May 13 Shenzhen Grandland Decoration

* Says it signs framework agreement with eight parties including Imperial Pacific International on projects worth about 10.6 billion yuan ($1.63 billion)

* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group

* Says share trade to resume on May 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NsXBds; bit.ly/1qi0liy; bit.ly/1XoK9cK

