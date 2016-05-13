BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($306.68 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital and repay bank loans
* Says share trade to resume on May 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WuiwA2; bit.ly/1UYsuaZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5214 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.