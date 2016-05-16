BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Bank of Baroda slumps as much as 7.6 pct to its lowest since April 11
** India's second-biggest bank by assets on Friday posted second straight quarterly loss due to a surge in provisions
** Religare keeps "sell" rating with a March 17 price target of 115 rupees; expects bank's profitability ratios to remain subdued over FY17/FY18
** Jefferies cuts rating to "hold" from "buy", reduces price target to 140 rupees from 155 rupees on worries bank's earning potential depleted and will take a longer time to recover
** Citi retains "buy" rating with a TP of 185 rupees; says asset cycle likely bottoming, believes stock still has upside
** On Friday four other state-run lenders - Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank and Dena Bank - also reported net losses for March quarter due to higher provisions for bad loans.
** Shares in Central Bank of India slumps 4.8 pct, UCO Bank falls as much as 3 pct, Allahabad Bank sheds 3.7 pct while Dena Bank sinks as much as 4.6 pct
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade