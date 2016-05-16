** Bank of Baroda slumps as much as 7.6 pct to its lowest since April 11

** India's second-biggest bank by assets on Friday posted second straight quarterly loss due to a surge in provisions

** Religare keeps "sell" rating with a March 17 price target of 115 rupees; expects bank's profitability ratios to remain subdued over FY17/FY18

** Jefferies cuts rating to "hold" from "buy", reduces price target to 140 rupees from 155 rupees on worries bank's earning potential depleted and will take a longer time to recover

** Citi retains "buy" rating with a TP of 185 rupees; says asset cycle likely bottoming, believes stock still has upside

** On Friday four other state-run lenders - Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank and Dena Bank - also reported net losses for March quarter due to higher provisions for bad loans.

** Shares in Central Bank of India slumps 4.8 pct, UCO Bank falls as much as 3 pct, Allahabad Bank sheds 3.7 pct while Dena Bank sinks as much as 4.6 pct