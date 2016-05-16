BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Clothing retailer Raymond Ltd gains as much as 3.6 pct to its highest since May 5
** Raymond is in talks with KKR & Co and Blackstone to sell 20 pct stake in its branded apparel business to fund expansion, the Economic Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter (bit.ly/1sgzh4u)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade