** Clothing retailer Raymond Ltd gains as much as 3.6 pct to its highest since May 5

** Raymond is in talks with KKR & Co and Blackstone to sell 20 pct stake in its branded apparel business to fund expansion, the Economic Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter (bit.ly/1sgzh4u)

** Raymond could not be immediately reached for comment (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)