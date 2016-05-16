BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Akzo Nobel India rises as much as 6 pct to 1,440 rupees, its highest since Aug. 14, 2015
** The maker of paints, varnishes and enamels on Friday posted an 18 pct jump in March-qtr profit
** Recommends a special dividend of 50 rupees ($0.75) per share, in addition to normal dividend of 20 rupees/shr
** ICICI Securities says company's Q4 performance exceeded its expectations on all counts; upgrades stock to "buy" from "hold" and raises PT to 1,610 rupees from 1,417 rupees
** Brokerage expects consolidated sales and earnings to grow at CAGRs of 13 pct and 14 pct, respectively, over FY16-FY18 ($1 = 66.8500 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade