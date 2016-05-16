** Akzo Nobel India rises as much as 6 pct to 1,440 rupees, its highest since Aug. 14, 2015

** The maker of paints, varnishes and enamels on Friday posted an 18 pct jump in March-qtr profit

** Recommends a special dividend of 50 rupees ($0.75) per share, in addition to normal dividend of 20 rupees/shr

** ICICI Securities says company's Q4 performance exceeded its expectations on all counts; upgrades stock to "buy" from "hold" and raises PT to 1,610 rupees from 1,417 rupees

** Brokerage expects consolidated sales and earnings to grow at CAGRs of 13 pct and 14 pct, respectively, over FY16-FY18 ($1 = 66.8500 Indian rupees)