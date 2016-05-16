** HSBC raises India to "neutral" after being "underweight" since April 2015

** Says period of India's underperformance relative to Asia to end as valuations premium to region declined substantially

** Brokerage adds that domestic liquidity improving on RBI measures, points to signs emerging of green shoots in economy

** Normal monsoon will bode well for rural demand - HSBC

** Adds still room for caution on India given absence of more concrete signs of economic recovery

** Says "valuations have become more reasonable, but are still far from attractive", and adds earnings may still underperform compared with expectations (RM: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)