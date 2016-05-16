BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** HSBC raises India to "neutral" after being "underweight" since April 2015
** Says period of India's underperformance relative to Asia to end as valuations premium to region declined substantially
** Brokerage adds that domestic liquidity improving on RBI measures, points to signs emerging of green shoots in economy
** Normal monsoon will bode well for rural demand - HSBC
** Adds still room for caution on India given absence of more concrete signs of economic recovery
** Says "valuations have become more reasonable, but are still far from attractive", and adds earnings may still underperform compared with expectations (RM: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade