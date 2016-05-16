May 16 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.92 billion yuan ($294.23 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says shares have resumed trading on May 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OvbxOZ; bit.ly/1TiSonx

($1 = 6.5255 Chinese yuan renminbi)