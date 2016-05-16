May 16 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Yongle Film and Television for about 3.26 billion yuan ($499.96 million) via asset swap, cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital, repay loans

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/27qJyeM

