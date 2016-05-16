France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Yongle Film and Television for about 3.26 billion yuan ($499.96 million) via asset swap, cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital, repay loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/27qJyeM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5205 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.