France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest a combined 173.1 million yuan ($26.55 million) in technology firm's shares and debt
* Says it plans to set up buyout fund worth at least 1 billion yuan with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23UKqUo; bit.ly/1rONFku
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.