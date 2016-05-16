France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in controlling unit for up to 160 million yuan ($24.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/255jYxg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.