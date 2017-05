** Sun TV Network gains as much as 10.4 pct to its highest since Jan 1

** Exit polls predict the DMK-Congress alliance will form the next government in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (bit.ly/1V71tCt)

** Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun Group, and his brother Dayanidhi, former telecommunications minister, are grand nephews of DMK party leader M. Karunanidhi

** Shares with perceived ties to family members of political parties often move during the state and general elections