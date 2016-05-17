BRIEF-Kuwait's National Ranges Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
May 17 Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd
* Says Tan Zhongbao elected as chairman
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.