BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire lithium battery firm for 2.1 billion yuan ($321.86 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition, invest in lithium battery projects, boost capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sukNP8
($1 = 6.5245 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.