(Refiles with correct link)

May 18 Guangdong Zhenye Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in Shenzhen Prevail Technology and Xuanshuo Optoelectronic for a combined 572.4 million yuan ($87.62 million) via cash, share issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22fKhf5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5330 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)