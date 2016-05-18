BRIEF-Dantax Q3 oper profit DKK 1.4 million
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
(Refiles with correct link)
May 18 Guangdong Zhenye Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in Shenzhen Prevail Technology and Xuanshuo Optoelectronic for a combined 572.4 million yuan ($87.62 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22fKhf5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5330 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Activision Blizzard Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a proposed 3-part senior notes offering - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qKEOTi) Further company coverage: