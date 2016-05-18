BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen says takeover talks with potential bidder have ended
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
May 18 Julong Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to supply equipment to DBS in China
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25aSruq
* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand