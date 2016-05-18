** State Bank of India's subsidiaries State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur , and State Bank of Mysore gain between 4 pct and 13 pct

** SBI falls as much as 1.9 pct initially but rebounds to trade 0.5 pct higher

** SBI said on Tuesday it is seeking to merge operations of five of its subsidiary banks with itself

** State-run lender also seeks to acquire state-run Bharatiya Mahila Bank, a lender targeted at women

** Valuations of associate banks are lower, making a merger more affordable but lender will face challenges with unions, branch merges and technology - brokerage India Nivesh

** Broker adds merger unlikely to yield any synergy benefit to SBI as smaller banks' have more asset quality stress, capital requirements