** India's Maruti Suzuki Ltd's shares fall as much as 3.69 pct,

** Mahindra and Mahindra stock down as much 2.19 pct

** UK-based vehicle testing agency Global NCAP on Tuesday awarded zero star safety ratings to Maruti's Celerio and Eeco models, as well as Mahindra's Scorpio, Business Standard reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1spGNKv)

** Maruti says "All our products are safe. They meet the safety standards of India and in most cases, exceed them."

** Adds that tests by NACP "are conducted at speeds that are higher than those prescribed by the regulatory authorities not only in India but in Europe and USA."

** Separately, Mahindra and Mahindra says: "All Mahindra Automotive products are developed and manufactured to meet or exceed the safety standards set in India for a safe driving experience."

** Adds NCAP tests were conducted on non-airbag models, affecting ratings (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)