BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.77 4.77 Net 2.63 2.50 Div 2,386 yen 2,276 yen
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.