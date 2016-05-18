BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Yongxing Special Stainless Steel Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 360 million yuan ($55.10 million) to set up credit insurance firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TYJrzS
($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan renminbi)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.