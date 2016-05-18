BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited
Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 387.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 5.81 billion