BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W1RL5f
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months