BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says board approves to invest 492.4 million yuan ($75.35 million) in C2 car series production project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22fVA76
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5351 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months