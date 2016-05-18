BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement to acquire 90 percent stake in German piano company Schimmel-Verwaltungs GmbH
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TniAi9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months