BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 113.7 million A-shares to end, trading to start on May 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1THjTV7
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months