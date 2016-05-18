BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 China Security & Fire Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from May 19 pending assets restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TY4cc2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: