BRIEF-Aeorema Communications expects FY2017 profit to be not less than 200,000 pounds
* Expects profit to year ended 30 june 2017 to be not less than £200,000
May 18 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 600 million yuan ($91.85 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TffheM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5321 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Expects profit to year ended 30 june 2017 to be not less than £200,000
* Dynex Power Inc says outlook for second half of year remains somewhat less certain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: