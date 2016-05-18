BRIEF-Aeorema Communications expects FY2017 profit to be not less than 200,000 pounds
* Expects profit to year ended 30 june 2017 to be not less than £200,000
May 18 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from May 19 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chineseon: bit.ly/1WDRUvU
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Expects profit to year ended 30 june 2017 to be not less than £200,000
* Dynex Power Inc says outlook for second half of year remains somewhat less certain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: