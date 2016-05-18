BRIEF-Tata Motors says export, defence-related businesses to remain key focus areas in 2017/18
* Exec says "hope favourable GST impact and good monsoon will support commercial vehicle sales in fiscal 2018"
May 18 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($24.49 million) to set up jv with Space Inc
* Says it plans to invest 120 million yuan to set up performance unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W25MjB ; bit.ly/1WDSIRv
($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says still sees 2017 operating profit, margin improving significantly