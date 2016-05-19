** Castrol India down as much as 4.7 pct to its lowest since March 29

** Castrol Ltd selling up to 10.5 percent stake in Castrol India for as much as $287 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

** Share sale at an indicative range of 355-385.25 rupees per share vs its 385.25 rupees closing price on Wednesday.

** Castrol India shares were down 2.1 pct at 376.55 rupees at 0408 GMT (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/aastha.agnihotri.thom sonreuters.com@reuters.net)