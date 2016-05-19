BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Castrol India down as much as 4.7 pct to its lowest since March 29
** Castrol Ltd selling up to 10.5 percent stake in Castrol India for as much as $287 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
** Share sale at an indicative range of 355-385.25 rupees per share vs its 385.25 rupees closing price on Wednesday.
** Castrol India shares were down 2.1 pct at 376.55 rupees at 0408 GMT
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.