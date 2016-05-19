BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Sun TV Network Ltd slumps as much as 12.4 pct to its lowest since May 12
** Early voting trends indicate regional party AIADMK getting a slight lead over rival DMK in forming the next government in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (bit.ly/1YE1vkg)
** Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun Group, is a family member of DMK party leader M Karunanidhi
** Shares with perceived ties to family members of political parties often move during the state and general elections (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
