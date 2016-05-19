** Parag Milk Foods Ltd surges as much as 14.4 pct over its IPO price of 215 rupees

** The dairy-based branded consumer product company's IPO was oversubscribed 1.9 times on the final day of the offer, which ended on May 11 - BSE data (bit.ly/22gLBhP)

** Parag Milk rates lower range was revised down to 215-227 rupees per share from 220-227 rupees

** HDFC says potential for milk and dairy market big in India, estimates CAGR increase of 4.2 pct over 2015-20, resulting in India overtaking the European Union to become the largest milk and dairy product producer by 2020.

** Adds per capita consumption of milk at 97 litres per year is well below that of other major milk markets, except for China.

