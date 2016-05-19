BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Parag Milk Foods Ltd surges as much as 14.4 pct over its IPO price of 215 rupees
** The dairy-based branded consumer product company's IPO was oversubscribed 1.9 times on the final day of the offer, which ended on May 11 - BSE data (bit.ly/22gLBhP)
** Parag Milk rates lower range was revised down to 215-227 rupees per share from 220-227 rupees
** HDFC says potential for milk and dairy market big in India, estimates CAGR increase of 4.2 pct over 2015-20, resulting in India overtaking the European Union to become the largest milk and dairy product producer by 2020.
** Adds per capita consumption of milk at 97 litres per year is well below that of other major milk markets, except for China.
** Lead bookrunners were Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, JM Financial, IDFC Securities, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors (RM:; manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net /; aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.